Friday’s Mini-Report, 1.13.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* This was, quite literally, the easiest part of an arduous process: “The House passed a bill Friday that starts the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, officially completing the first step of the two-step process of repealing the health care legislation. The measure passed 227 to 198 with no Democrats supporting it and nine GOP members voting against it.”
* Stunning findings: “Chicago cops routinely shot at fleeing suspects, used force to retaliate against people, failed to investigate most misconduct claims and skewed probes to favor officers, federal authorities said Friday in a report that documented years of systemic civil rights violations by the country’s second largest police department.”
* An important move: “The Environmental Protection Agency moved Friday to preserve strict fuel-economy standards put in place by the Obama administration, making it difficult for the Trump administration to undo them.”
* Leveling the immigration playing field: “The Obama administration on Thursday pulled the plug on a controversial policy for Cuban migrants – essentially turning the clock back on decades of preferential treatment for Cubans and making those who arrive without visas subject to deportation.”
* The latest Mike Flynn story is the subject of considerable chatter: “A senior U.S. official says the Obama administration is aware of frequent contacts between President-elect Donald Trump’s top national security adviser and Russia’s ambassador to the United States.”
* This strikes me as a bad idea: “The U.S. Army general who heads the D.C. National Guard and is an integral part of overseeing the inauguration said Friday he has been ordered removed from command effective Jan. 20, 12:01 p.m., just as Donald Trump is sworn in as president.”
* Apparently, some abroad are under the impression that to influence the incoming White House, they should call Moscow: “Palestinians on Friday stepped up their campaign to prevent President-elect Donald Trump from carrying out his pledge to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for help,”
* Northeastern Africa: “After nearly 20 years of hostile relations, the American government plans to reverse its position on Sudan and lift trade sanctions, Obama administration officials said late Thursday.”
* I’ll be curious to see who, if anyone, publicly criticizes this: “The United States Mint will release a commemorative gold coin in April that will feature Lady Liberty as a black woman, marking the first time that the American symbol has been depicted as anything other than white on the nation’s currency.”
* Maryland: “Four months after issuing a blistering indictment of police operations in Baltimore, the Justice Department and the city struck a deal Thursday aimed at mending the ‘broken’ trust between law enforcement and the community whose African-American residents were targeted with excessive force and unlawful stops.”
* Following up on an item from last night’s show, things ended well for Charlie Brotman, who lost his inaugural announcement job after being replaced by Team Trump: “Brotman said he got offers to be a parade commentator from a handful of television stations after his story was covered at the Washington Post and other outlets. He decided to work that day for the Washington region’s NBC station, NBC4.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
