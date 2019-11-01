Friday’s Mini-Report, 11.1.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* A big story: “The senior White House lawyer who placed a record of President Donald Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine’s president in a top-secret system also instructed at least one official who heard the call not to tell anyone about it, according to testimony heard by House impeachment investigators this week.”

* Federally financed discrimination? “The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would allow faith-based foster care and adoption agencies to continue getting taxpayer funding even if they exclude LGBTQ families and others from their services based on religious beliefs.”

* A story worth watching: “A federal judge sharply challenged the Trump administration on Thursday over its objections to a House Democratic lawsuit trying to force the testimony of one of Robert Mueller’s star witnesses as part of their broader impeachment inquiry.”

* State Department: “President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, to serve as the State Department’s second-in-command. Biegun would replace John Sullivan, who was nominated to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Russia. Both positions require Senate confirmation.”

* FDA: “President Donald Trump on Friday picked a cancer specialist and hospital executive to lead the Food and Drug Administration. If confirmed, Dr. Stephen Hahn of the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston would inherit a raft of high-profile public health issues, including leading the agency’s response to a wave of underage vaping and the opioid epidemic.”

* It strikes me as pretty funny that Kellyanne Conway said yesterday, ahead of the House floor vote on the impeachment inquiry, “Dirty little secret: They don’t have the votes.” A few hours later, the measure passed, 232 to 196.

* I am curious why he made the change now, instead of after his presidency: “President Donald Trump’s critics jeered him online and accused him of trying to lighten his tax bill after he announced Thursday that his permanent residence would be Palm Beach, Florida, rather than Trump Tower in New York.”

Enjoy the weekend.