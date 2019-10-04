Friday’s Mini-Report, 10.4.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* CIA: “Weeks before the whistleblower’s complaint became public, the CIA’s top lawyer made what she considered to be a criminal referral to the Justice Department about the whistleblower’s allegations that President Donald Trump abused his office in pressuring the Ukrainian president, U.S. officials familiar with the matter tell NBC News.”

* Pence: “House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump want Vice President Mike Pence to turn over any documents he might have about the president’s attempts to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 U.S. election.”

* New Ukrainian developments: “Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said Friday it is reviewing past investigations into the owner of a gas company linked to former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s son, raising the possibility of restarting probes amid pressure from President Trump.”

* The other whistleblower: “The Treasury Department’s acting inspector general has opened an investigation into whether the Trump administration acted improperly during its ongoing fight with House Democrats over releasing President Trump’s tax returns.”

* SCOTUS: “The Supreme Court said Friday that it will decide the fate of a Louisiana law that women’s groups said would leave only a single doctor to perform abortions in the entire state.”

* Maybe Marco Rubio should take note: “Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, slammed President Donald Trump for urging Ukraine and China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, calling the appeals ‘appalling.’”

* An important new report from NYU: “Every president over the past two decades has, to some degree, undermined research and injected politics into science, the report said. But, it concluded, ‘Now, we are at a crisis point, with almost weekly violations of previously respected safeguards.’ The report calls for stringent new standards to enshrine scientific independence.”

* Good luck with that: “President Donald Trump on Thursday proposed starting a news network to counter one of his favorite media targets.”

See you tomorrow.