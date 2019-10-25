Friday’s Mini-Report, 10.25.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* A major win for congressional Dems: “A federal court judge on Friday ordered the Department of Justice to turn over grand jury material referenced in redacted portions of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report to the House Judiciary Committee. Beryl Howell, the chief judge for the Washington, D.C. district court, ordered DOJ to turn over the materials by Wednesday, Oct. 30.”

* A related angle to the court victory: “The House is legally engaged in an impeachment inquiry, a federal judge ruled on Friday, delivering a major victory to House Democrats and undercutting arguments by President Trump and Republicans that the investigation is a sham.”

* Did you hear the one about Rudy Giuliani leaving a three-minute voicemail after butt-dialing an NBC News reporter? “Giuliani can be heard discussing overseas dealings and lamenting the need for cash, though it’s difficult to discern the full context of the conversation.”

* This is an angle to the Giuliani controversy worth watching closely: “The criminal division of the Justice Department in Washington has taken an interest in the former New York mayor…. A move to bring department headquarters – ‘Main Justice’ as its widely known — deeper into the Giuliani probe is causing heartburn at SDNY, which is widely known for its autonomy and reputation as the ‘Sovereign District of New York.’”

* Betsy DeVos: “A federal judge has held Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in contempt of court for violating an order to stop collecting loans from thousands of former for-profit college students. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim issued the ruling Thursday in San Francisco. She also fined the Education Department $100,000.”

* This should cause some unease in the West Wing: “Former national security adviser John Bolton’s lawyers have been in contact with officials on the committees leading the impeachment inquiry, a person close to Bolton has confirmed to NBC News.”

* Didn’t Trump just promise to bring the troops home? “The White House is considering options for leaving about 500 U.S. troops in northeast Syria and for sending dozens of battle tanks and other equipment to protect them, officials said Thursday, the latest in an array of scenarios following President Trump’s decision this month to remove all troops there.”

* Mulvaney is not without far-right fans: “A group of conservative activists voiced their support for Mick Mulvaney, the embattled acting White House chief of staff, telling President Trump in a letter that the ‘D.C. swamp is attacking him’ and urging the president to permanently appoint him to the job.”

* What an odd story: “Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway, describing herself as ‘a powerful woman,’ aggressively and disparagingly told a female reporter that it was improper to write about her husband and threatened to investigate the reporter’s personal life.”

* 777777 is not a good password: “The internet has caught another person of interest in a highly sensitive act once more. A video shows Rep. Lance Gooden unlocking his iPhone during (what was likely) Wednesday’s House Financial Services hearing where Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg answered questions about the company’s mishandling of user data and privacy concerns.”

Enjoy the weekend.