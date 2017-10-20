Friday’s Mini-Report, 10.20.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* The deadly attack in Niger: “A senior congressional aide who has been briefed on the deaths of four U.S. servicemen in Niger says the ambush by militants stemmed in part from a ‘massive intelligence failure.’”

* Afghanistan: “A suicide bomber detonated explosives in a Shiite mosque in Kabul on Friday as worshipers were gathering for evening prayer, killing at least 32 people in the latest in a series of attacks against Shiite Muslims in Afghanistan.”

* Things are not all right in Puerto Rico: “Back-up diesel generators in Puerto Rico that have provided a lifeline for hospitals and other critical facilities in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria are starting to break down and need fixing.”

* It’d be nice if the sitting president were a reliable source of national-security information, but he’s not: “President Trump misrepresented a recent report on crime in Britain with a Twitter message Friday blaming ‘Radical Islamic terror’ for an uptick in reported crime, critics in the United Kingdom say.”

* Fake: Fox News ran a story on Oct. 8 about a decorated Vietnam War Navy SEAL and glass artist who created an enormous presidential glass seal he hoped to give to President Trump. On Thursday, 11 days later, the network retracted the story after being told the Trump supporter never served in the SEALs or in Vietnam, much less earned commendations for his service.

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.