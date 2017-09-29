Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.29.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Confirming previously reported rumors, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D) formally announced yesterday she’s running for the U.S. Senate in Arizona. The seat is currently held by Sen. Jeff Flake (R), who’s facing at least one far-right primary challenger.

* Reflecting Democratic leaders’ enthusiasm about Sinema, the DSCC quickly endorsed the congresswoman’s Senate bid this morning. The move was no doubt intended to discourage other potential candidates.

* In Virginia’s gubernatorial campaign, a fundraising pitch from Ed Gillespie’s (R) campaign went after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) this week, despite Pelosi not having anything to do with the race.

* The Daily Beast reported yesterday that Roy Moore, the Republicans’ Senate nominee in Alabama, “neglected to disclose as much as $150,000 in income to federal ethics officials.”

* The latest national survey from Public Policy Polling found Democrats with a significant lead over Republicans on the generic congressional ballot, 48% to 37%.

* In Ohio’s open gubernatorial race, Rep. Jim Renacci (R) launched the campaign’s first television ad this week. In the spot, the former mayor and four-term congressman attacks his Republican rivals as political insiders.

* There’s a chance Democrats will try to compete in Tennessee’s open U.S. Senate race, but some high-profile Dems this week said they’re not interested. Former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) and Rep. Jim Cooper (D) both withdrew from consideration.

* Sen. Diane Feinstein (D) hasn’t yet said whether she’ll run for another term next year, but the latest Public Policy Institute of California poll found that roughly half of her constituents would like to see her retire. The longtime senator, however, maintains a high approval rating.

* Kellyanne Conway has sold the polling firm she ran before joining Donald Trump’s White House team.

* And for those keeping an eye on this year’s special election results, Daily Kos’ Daniel Donner published a detailed analysis this week suggesting Democrats are off to a very good start ahead of next year’s elections.