Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.27.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* I’m not sure how this is supposed to work logistically, but CNN reported this morning that next month’s Democratic presidential primary debate will be held on one night, not two. With 12 candidates apparently meeting the participation threshold, it will be a very crowded stage in Ohio on Oct. 15.

* As Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign continues to strengthen, Joe Biden’s allies are reportedly weighing whether to “mobilize a super PAC” to bolster the former vice president.

* As Rachel noted on the show last night, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R), facing a potentially tough re-election fight next year in one of the nation’s bluest states, said yesterday that the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump is “appropriate.” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) made related comments later in the day.

* Though his 2020 campaign has so far struggled, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) said this morning that he will remain in the presidential race until at least the New Hampshire primary, which is scheduled for Feb. 11.

* Meanwhile, Julián Castro told supporters in an email yesterday that if he does not qualify for the party’s November primary debate, he’s likely to exit the race. The former Obama administration cabinet secretary has not yet met the polling criteria to make it onto the stage.

* As the impeachment process gets underway on Capitol Hill, both parties are saying they’re seeing a fundraising boost.

* And though Hillary Clinton generally doesn’t have a lot to say about the 2016 race, the former secretary of State told CBS News that Trump is an “illegitimate president” who “knows” he won through improper means. Clinton went on to describe Trump as “a corrupt human tornado.”