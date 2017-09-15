Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.15.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Alabama’s Republican Senate primary, Roy Moore and Luther Strange agreed yesterday to participate in one final debate ahead of their Sept. 26 runoff. Though the logistical details still need to be worked out, the two apparently intend to debate without a moderator.

* On a related note, the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC tied to the Senate Republican leadership, commissioned its own poll in Alabama and found Moore narrowly leading Strange, 41% to 40%. The SLC is supporting Strange’s candidacy.

* Donald Trump was in Florida yesterday, and at a briefing on Hurricane Irma relief efforts, the president took a minute to inject some partisan politics, urging Gov. Rick Scott (R) to run for the Senate next year.

* On a related note, in light of the hurricane, Florida Democrats urged the governor to postpone a Sept. 26 state Senate special election by two weeks. Yesterday, Rick Scott refused the request.

* In New Jersey, Sen. Robert Menendez’s (D) corruption trial is now well underway, and it’s not yet clear what will happen to the senator’s career. A new Quinnipiac poll found this week, however, that if Menendez is forced to leave office, 68% of New Jersey voters do not want Gov. Chris Christie (R) choosing his replacement.

* And in Ohio, Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance, who was recruited by Republicans to run for the U.S. Senate next year, said yesterday he seriously considered a campaign, before deciding yesterday not to pursue it.