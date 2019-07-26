Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.26.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the second congressional retirement announcement this week, Rep. Pete Olson (R-Texas) said yesterday he too is stepping down at the end of this term. Expect Democrats to try to flip the Lone Star State’s increasingly diverse 22nd congressional district.

* In South Carolina, the latest Monmouth University poll found former Vice President Joe Biden (D) leading the Democratic presidential primary pack with 39%, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) with 12%. Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) were close behind with 10% and 9%, respectively.

* Speaking of 2020 polling, the latest national Fox News poll found Biden leading the Democratic field with 33%, followed by Sanders at 15%, Warren at 12%, and Harris at 10%.

* The same Fox News poll found Biden leading Donald Trump in a hypothetical match-up, though the president wrote on Twitter this morning that he believes there’s “NO WAY” the poll is accurate.

* It’s generally assumed that Sen. Susan Collins (R) will seek a fifth term in Maine next year, though the only New England Republican in Congress acknowledged yesterday that she hasn’t yet decided on her electoral plans.

* After Attorney General Bill Barr announced plans to resume federal executions yesterday, more than a few Democratic presidential candidates expressed their opposition to the new policy.

* And Roll Call raised an interesting observation this week: when Trump hosts campaign rallies, he has a curious habit of making unnecessary criticisms of his own campaign team.