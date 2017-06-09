Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.9.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Just hours after James Comey wrapped up his public testimony on Capitol Hill yesterday, the Republican National Committee used the Senate hearing as the basis for a new fundraising appeal.

* In Georgia’s congressional special election, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released this morning found Jon Ossoff (D) leading Karen Handel (R), 51% to 44%. The election is June 20, which is a week from Tuesday.

* A separate poll from WSB in Atlanta, also released yesterday, showed Ossoff with a narrower, two-point advantage over Handel. Both surveys were conducted after the candidates’ debate earlier this week.

* In Kansas, Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), who’s gained national notoriety as a fierce opponent of voting rights and undocumented immigrants, announced yesterday he hopes to succeed Sam Brownback as the state’s next governor.

* With time running out in Virginia’s competitive Democratic gubernatorial primary, the editorial board of the Washington Post published an endorsement this week for Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam. Primary Day is Tuesday, June 13.

* In New Hampshire, New England’s most competitive electoral battleground, Republican control of the state government has led to new voting restrictions.

* Alabama’s John Archibald, an AL.com columnist who’s been a TRMS guest several times, suggested yesterday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is having so many troubles, he should consider stepping down and running for the Senate seat he just vacated. I think Archibald was only half-kidding.

* In Tennessee, Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R) said this week she’ll run for re-election, and won’t take on Sen. Bob Corker (R) in a 2018 primary.

* And if you missed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) getting cut off mid-speech at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference yesterday, it’s worth checking out.