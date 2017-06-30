Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.30.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Donald Trump delivered brief remarks before a dinner last night with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, where the American president boasted about his international political prognostication skills. “A lot of people didn’t expect” Moon Jae-in to win, Trump said, but “I did expect it. I thought that was going to happen.”

* In Wisconsin, the latest Marquette University poll found Gov. Scott Walker (R), who’s likely to run for a third term next year, with a 48% approval rating. The same poll showed the Republican governor with a 48% disapproval rating.

* Trump’s approval rating in the Badger State, meanwhile, is down to 41%. Trump unexpectedly won Wisconsin last year, becoming the first Republican to prevail in the state since 1984.

* In more Wisconsin-based news, Nicole Schneider, a wealthy Badger State Republican, announced this week she’s passing on next year’s Senate race against incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D). She’d been eyed by GOP officials as a prominent possible contender.

* In Alabama, Democrats probably face long odds in the state’s gubernatorial race, but Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox (D) launched an exploratory committee this week.

* And in Miami, where Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.) is retiring, Democrats see her district as a key pick-up opportunity, and this week the party landed one of its top recruits: state Sen. José Javier Rodríguez (D) kicked off his congressional bid.