Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.2.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With early voting already underway in Georgia’s congressional special election, the House Republicans’ super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, has launched a new attack ad somehow trying to connect Jon Ossoff (D) to Kathy Griffin’s “decapitating Trump” images.

* On a related note, Ossoff’s campaign responded quickly that Republicans should pull the ad before children see the offensive images on their home televisions.

* Similarly, America First Policies, an outside group intended to boost Donald Trump’s agenda, is investing $1.6 million in new anti-Ossoff attack ads.

* Tax reform appears to be going nowhere in Congress, but the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity announced a new six-figure ad campaign today to encourage Congress to approve a conservative plan.

* In Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, Josh Mandell still appears to be the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to take on incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown (D), but a primary now appears inevitable. Mike Gibbons, a wealthy and prominent GOP donor, launched a campaign of his own this week.

* And at an event in California yesterday, MSNBC’s Joy Reid pressed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) about her 2020 plans. “I’m running for Senate in 2018,” the senator replied.