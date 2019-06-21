Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.21.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the wake of the controversy surrounding his comments about segregationist senators, former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly huddled last night with senior members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

* On a related note, Biden also reportedly called one of his 2020 rivals, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), in the hopes of smoothing things over after their back-and-forth this week.

* Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.) officially endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-Calif.) presidential campaign this morning. He’s the second non-California member of the Congressional Black Caucus to announce support for Harris this week.

* Right on cue, Republican leaders in D.C. are vowing to do whatever it takes to derail Roy Moore’s (R) U.S. Senate campaign in Alabama, which the disgraced former judge kicked off yesterday afternoon.

* Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) reportedly came up with a non-aggression pact of sorts, agreeing they wouldn’t publicly criticize each other during their respective presidential campaigns.

* Sinclair Broadcast Group’s latest segment from former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn looks a bit like a campaign ad for the Republican ticket – and local news stations are required to air it as part of their news broadcasts.

* And an interesting tidbit from the latest Fox News poll: by a roughly three-to-one margin, Democratic primary voters are prioritizing “steady, reliable leadership” over a “bold, new agenda.” It helps explain Biden’s current lead.