Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.17.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Following state-based developments on abortion rights, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) presented a plan this morning intended to protect reproductive care for American women. It calls for, among other things, repealing the Hyde Amendment.

* On a related note, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), another Democratic presidential contender, appeared yesterday at Georgia’s state capitol, where she led a round-table discussion on the impact of anti-abortion laws.

* Larry Grisolano and John Del Cecato of AKPD Message and Media, who worked with Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign, have joined Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign. Tyler Law, a former DCCC press secretary, has also joined the mayor’s team.

* Georgia’s Stacey Abrams (D) still hasn’t decided on what office she intends to run for next, but the former state senator wrote a striking New York Times op-ed this week on voting rights.

* The latest national Fox News poll found former Vice President Joe Biden (D) with a sizable advantage in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, leading Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) 35% to 17%. Elizabeth Warren was third with 9%, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) with 6% and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) with 5%.

* The latest poll out of South Carolina found Biden ahead of Sanders by an even larger margin, 46% to 15%.

* And in still more polling news, the latest report from Gallup found, “Less than half of Americans (47%) say they would vote for a qualified presidential candidate who is a socialist – the same percentage Gallup found in 2015. A socialist candidate is the only one among a dozen hypothetical candidates about whom a minority of Americans say they are willing to give their vote.”