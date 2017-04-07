Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.7.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) may not be a Democrat, and his preferred candidate in the race for the DNC chairmanship may have come up short, but the Vermont independent is still teaming up with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez for a series of public events later this month.
* Republican anxiety over Georgia’s congressional special election has reached the point in which even the NRA Political Victory Fund is launching attack ads against Jon Ossoff, telling local voters the Democratic candidate “grew up in Washington D.C.” (Ossoff did not, in fact, grow up in Washington D.C.)
* On a related note, Republicans are simultaneously pushing anti-Ossoff attacks – via television and direct mail – suggesting the candidate is somehow in league with terrorists.
* It seems hard to believe, but the National Republican Congressional Committee is making some last-minute investments in Kansas’ congressional special election, which is next week. “Kansas should not be in play, but Kansas is in play,” one Kansas Republican consultant told Politico.
* Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) has said he might retire next year if Mitt Romney agrees to run to succeed him. The former Massachusetts governor is reportedly thinking about it, and has “spent recent weeks actively discussing” a Senate campaign.
* And the Cook Political Report published a very interesting piece this week, highlighting the shrinking number of competitive U.S. House seats. Over the last two decades, the number of competitive congressional districts has been cut in half.
