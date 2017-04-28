Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.28.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, initially parlayed his presidential ties into a new D.C. firm. Now, Politico reports that Lewandowski “appears to have been pitching clients around the world by offering not only policy and political advice, but also face time with President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and senior members of their administration.”
* In apparent need of a dictionary, Trump said yesterday he’s “a nationalist and a globalist,” adding, “I’m both.”
* A new national CNN poll shows the president with a 44% approval rating, down one point from last month. The same results found that only 37% of the country considers Trump “honest and trustworthy.”
* In Fox News’ latest national poll, released this week, 36% of voters said they’d be inclined to give Trump a second term. (It’s obviously very early, but when the same question was asked eight years ago, 52% said they’d support giving Barack Obama a second term, and he ended up with a little over 51% of the vote in 2012.)
* Despite rumors to the contrary, Rep. Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) announced yesterday that he will run for re-election next year. The Minnesota lawmaker, one of the House’s most conservative Democrats, told Roll Call, “This next election is going to be a good election for us.”
* Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) prepared a post-2016 autopsy and presented it at a “members-only gathering” at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee headquarters last night, but the document apparently won’t be released to the public, at least not anytime soon.
* And in South Carolina’s congressional special election, one of the Republican candidates, Chad Connelly, was on the RNC’s payroll until March – a month after Connelly launched his campaign. Locals are noting the party probably isn’t entirely neutral in the Republican primary.
* Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, initially parlayed his presidential ties into a new D.C. firm. Now, Politico reports that Lewandowski “appears to have been pitching clients around the world by offering not only policy and political advice, but also face time with President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and senior members of their administration.”
* In apparent need of a dictionary, Trump said yesterday he’s “a nationalist and a globalist,” adding, “I’m both.”
* A new national CNN poll shows the president with a 44% approval rating, down one point from last month. The same results found that only 37% of the country considers Trump “honest and trustworthy.”
* In Fox News’ latest national poll, released this week, 36% of voters said they’d be inclined to give Trump a second term. (It’s obviously very early, but when the same question was asked eight years ago, 52% said they’d support giving Barack Obama a second term, and he ended up with a little over 51% of the vote in 2012.)
* Despite rumors to the contrary, Rep. Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) announced yesterday that he will run for re-election next year. The Minnesota lawmaker, one of the House’s most conservative Democrats, told Roll Call, “This next election is going to be a good election for us.”
* Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) prepared a post-2016 autopsy and presented it at a “members-only gathering” at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee headquarters last night, but the document apparently won’t be released to the public, at least not anytime soon.
* And in South Carolina’s congressional special election, one of the Republican candidates, Chad Connelly, was on the RNC’s payroll until March – a month after Connelly launched his campaign. Locals are noting the party probably isn’t entirely neutral in the Republican primary.