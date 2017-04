Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.14.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.* Iowa’s Republican-run legislature has approved a new voter-ID law, despite no evidence of voter impersonation in the state. The Nation’s Ari Berman reported , “The ACLU of Iowa reports that 11 percent of eligible Iowa voters—260,000 people—don’t have a driver’s license or non-operator ID, according to the US Census and the Iowa Department of Transportation, and could be disenfranchised by the bill.”* On a related note, Iowa’s legislation now heads to Gov. Terry Branstad (R), who’s likely to sign it, though it doesn’t include a provision he likes: the Republican governor wants to see polls close earlier so people wouldn’t have to “wait up so late to see what the election results are.”* In Connecticut, Gov. Dannel Malloy (D) has decided not to run for a third term. For Republicans, that’s not necessarily good news: the Connecticut GOP saw the governor as highly vulnerable in 2018.* In Montana’s congressional special election, Rob Quist (D) was asked yesterday if national Democrats are likely to come to the state to give him a hand. “I don’t think that would necessarily work in my favor,” Quist said , adding, “I think we got this.” The election, which national Republicans are starting to take very seriously, is on May 25.* In Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) relatively recent embrace of Democratic politics continues to be a point of contention. He acknowledges having voted for George W. Bush, and Politico reported yesterday, “Northam says he can’t remember whether he backed Democrats in any governor or Senate races.”* In Illinois last week, Democrats won several local races where Republicans traditionally dominate.* In 2018 Senate races, Republicans have all kinds of built-in structural advantages, but in light of Trump’s unpopularity, the party is struggling with recruiting top-tier contenders.* Donald Trump said this week that he “didn’t know” strategist Stephen Bannon until he joined the campaign team last year. As it turns out, that’s not quite right * And in fundraising news, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised $13.2 million in March and $31 million in the first quarter, which are strong numbers, but short of the National Republican Congressional Committee’s totals. The NRCC raised $15.5 million in March and $36 million in the first quarter.