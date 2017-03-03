Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.3.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Donald Trump is heading back to Florida again today, and will reportedly speak tonight “to a retreat for the Republican National Committee’s most generous donors.” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Gov. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) are scheduled to speak to the same donors tomorrow.
* Asked this week why he doesn’t want to hold town-hall forums with his constituents, Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) compared the events to “the cleansing that the Orientals used to do where you’d put one person out in front and 900 people yell at them.” The Illinois Republican yesterday conceded he used “a poor choice of words.”
* With Ryan Zinke officially joining Donald Trump’s cabinet as Secretary of the Interior, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) has scheduled a congressional special election for May 25 to fill the vacancy. Montana’s at-large House seat is a statewide office.
* Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.) said this week that “elections have consequences,” and either Donald Trump or Mike Pence “will be president the next four years, period.” Does the congressman have reason to believe Pence may get a promotion sometime before 2020?
* There’s been some chatter in recent months about Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) possibly facing a primary challenger next year, but there’s also the possibility of the far-right senator facing a competitive Democrat: Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) said he’s thinking about the race and will announce his decision by May.
* Republicans haven’t had much luck recruiting a top-tier opponent for Sen. Bob Casey (D) in Pennsylvania, but a conservative state representative with little statewide name recognition, Rick Saccone, threw his hat into the ring this week. He says he’s running because, in this words, God wants Christians “who will rule with the fear of God in them to rule over us.”
* And former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore (R) hasn’t had much electoral luck in recent years, but he’s not done trying. The former governor was asked the other day whether he might run against Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) in 2018, and Gilmore replied, “Yes, but I haven’t decided to do it. We’re looking at it.”
