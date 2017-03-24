Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.24.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Increasingly worried about the congressional special election in Georgia, the Congressional Leadership Fund super PAC is investing an additional $1.1 million in attack ads targeting Jon Ossoff (D). The first round of voting is on April 18, and the previous Republican attacks ads, taking aim at Ossoff goofing around with his friends in college, apparently didn’t work. The runoff, which will likely be necessary, will be June 20.
* Former Sen. Ken Salazar (D) has decided not to run for governor in Colorado next year. His decision shakes up the race a bit: Salazar had effectively frozen the field, with others waiting to see whether he’d run.
* With Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) looking less invincible, locals Dems are showing more interest in next year’s gubernatorial race. James Shea, head of one of Maryland’s largest law firms, formed an exploratory committee this week, saying he was inspired by opposition to Donald Trump to get more involved.
* It’s not a surprise that Republicans will heavily target Sen. Joe Donnelly (D) in Indiana next year, but the GOP primary is likely to be pretty fierce. Two current House Republicans – Luke Messer and Todd Rokita – are on track to run against each other.
* We don’t yet know about Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) 2020 plans, but Donald Trump told Fox News running against her would be a “dream come true.” He added, “Pocahontas would not be proud of her as her representative, believe me.”
* And in Kansas, where there will be a congressional special election on April 11, James Thompson, a Democratic civil rights attorney, seems eager to use the congressional Republicans’ health care bill as a possible wedge. The seat was held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
