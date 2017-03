Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.10.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.* We talked yesterday about the American Action Network, a group backed by the House Republican leadership, running ads in support of Paul Ryan’s health care bill in Freedom Caucus members’ districts. There’s now a list of the specific lawmakers who are being targeted.* Though Donald Trump was scheduled to make an official presidential visit to Kentucky tomorrow, we learned yesterday that Vice President Mike Pence is going instead . Pence will reportedly appear in Louisville alongside Gov. Matt Bevin (R).* The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee believes the new Republican health care plan is a political loser for the GOP, which Dems can exploit next year. “Regardless of how far this plan makes it through Congress, every Republican Senate candidate will have to answer for a dangerous proposal that puts millions of Americans at risk,” a DSCC memo to reporters said yesterday.* In separate appearances yesterday, both of Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former Rep. Tom Perriello, lent their support to National Airport workers “trying to unionize and achieve a $15 minimum wage.”* It’s unclear if Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) will take on Sen. Bill Nelson (D) next year, but if he does, the Republican governor will probably start off as an underdog. A Mason-Dixon poll released this week showed Nelson with a five-point lead over Scott in a hypothetical match-up, 46% to 41%.* Though Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) initially said publicly that he’d retire at the end of his current term, the longtime senator said yesterday he’s now planning to seek re-election, though he hasn’t officially decided. Hatch, who’ll turn 83 this month, was first elected in 1976. At the time, he ran on a platform saying his predecessor, Frank Moss (D), had been in Washington too long – because Moss had served 18 years.* And in Nevada, Sen. Dean Heller (R), who’s up for re-election in 2018, sent out a fundraising appeal this week, seeking support from donors because some people are rude to him on Twitter.