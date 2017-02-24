Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.24.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* On MSNBC yesterday, Jaime Harrison, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, ended his bid to be the next chair of the DNC, and threw his support behind Tom Perez. The election is tomorrow in Atlanta.
* With control of the state Senate on the line, Delaware will host a special election tomorrow. Though television ads in state legislative races are unusual, former Vice President Joe Biden is the star of a new ad in support of the Democratic candidate, Stephanie Hansen.
* Senate Democratic leaders announced this morning that after Donald Trump’s presidential address to Congress next week, the Dems’ response will be delivered by former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear. Astrid Silva, a DREAMer and immigration activist, will deliver the party’s Spanish-language response.
* Despite some chatter to the contrary, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) has decided not to run for president in 2020.
* American Bridge, a Democratic super PAC, is launching a digital ad campaign targeting Republican Sens. Jeff Flake (Ariz.) and Dean Heller (Nev.) – both of whom are up next year – urging them to support an independent investigation of Donald Trump’s Russia scandal.
* Speaking of progressive advertising, the “Save My Care” campaign has launched new television ads in support of the Affordable Care Act, featuring a Trump voter who explains that the reform law saved his life. The spots are set to run in Tennessee and Ohio, in the hopes of putting pressure on Republican Sens. Lamar Alexander and Rob Portman.
* And in Ohio, the race to succeed term-limited Gov. John Kasich (R) is already getting very crowded. Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor (R) kicked off her candidacy this week, though she’s likely to face off against Ohio’s Republican attorney general and Republican secretary of state, among others.
* On MSNBC yesterday, Jaime Harrison, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, ended his bid to be the next chair of the DNC, and threw his support behind Tom Perez. The election is tomorrow in Atlanta.
* With control of the state Senate on the line, Delaware will host a special election tomorrow. Though television ads in state legislative races are unusual, former Vice President Joe Biden is the star of a new ad in support of the Democratic candidate, Stephanie Hansen.
* Senate Democratic leaders announced this morning that after Donald Trump’s presidential address to Congress next week, the Dems’ response will be delivered by former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear. Astrid Silva, a DREAMer and immigration activist, will deliver the party’s Spanish-language response.
* Despite some chatter to the contrary, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) has decided not to run for president in 2020.
* American Bridge, a Democratic super PAC, is launching a digital ad campaign targeting Republican Sens. Jeff Flake (Ariz.) and Dean Heller (Nev.) – both of whom are up next year – urging them to support an independent investigation of Donald Trump’s Russia scandal.
* Speaking of progressive advertising, the “Save My Care” campaign has launched new television ads in support of the Affordable Care Act, featuring a Trump voter who explains that the reform law saved his life. The spots are set to run in Tennessee and Ohio, in the hopes of putting pressure on Republican Sens. Lamar Alexander and Rob Portman.
* And in Ohio, the race to succeed term-limited Gov. John Kasich (R) is already getting very crowded. Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor (R) kicked off her candidacy this week, though she’s likely to face off against Ohio’s Republican attorney general and Republican secretary of state, among others.