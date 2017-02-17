Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.17.17
—Updated
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* The Trump campaign sent a survey to its mailing list yesterday, described as the “Mainstream Media Accountability Survey.” Among the questions were gems such as, “Do you believe that the media purposely tries to divide Republicans against each other in order to help elect Democrats?” and “Do you believe that the media creates false feuds within our Party in order to make us seem divided?”
* The mailing comes shortly before Trump’s 2020 campaign hosts its first rally, which is scheduled for tomorrow in Florida.
* As Tom Perez makes the case that he’s the leading candidate in the race for the DNC chairmanship, Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) sent a letter to Democratic National Committee members, insisting that the race isn’t surging in Perez’s direction.
* Mike Dubke, the founder of a Republican consulting firm called Crossroads Media, is reportedly poised to become the White House communications director. Jason Miller was supposed to get the job, but he resigned before Inauguration Day with personal troubles.
* A new progressive PAC, called We Will Replace You, is warning Democrats to oppose Trump at every possible opportunity or risk a primary challenge.
* In Virginia, which hosts a gubernatorial race this year, a new Quinnipiac poll shows the top Democratic candidates leading the top Republican candidates in hypothetical match-ups.
* The same poll showed former RNC Chairman Ed Gillespie as the frontrunner in the Republicans’ gubernatorial primary, while among Democrats, former Rep. Tom Perriello and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam are tied.
* And in Massachusetts, is there any chance state Attorney General Maura Healey (D) might run against Gov. Charlie Baker (R) in 2018? Apparently not.
