Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.10.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* The Republican National Committee has already launched a fundraising campaign hoping to capitalize on the 9th Circuit’s ruling against Donald Trump’s Muslim ban.
* Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, may represent one of the most Republican districts in the nation, but when the Utah Republican hosted a forum last night with constituents, he faced aggressive pushback from local citizens, many of whom chanted, “Do your job!”
* On a related note, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) has cancelled an upcoming event for constituents, because, according to his communications director, the event had been “re-branded by a group of liberal activists.”
* Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) also cancelled a local event this week, which had been billed as a “town hall” gathering that was free and open to the public.
* Public Policy Polling has published online the full report that Rachel featured exclusively on last night’s show. Long story short: Trump and his agenda aren’t doing well.
* Moving with incredible speed, Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) was sworn in yesterday afternoon as the new U.S. senator from Alabama, filling Jeff Sessions’ vacancy.
* With Mike Pompeo giving up his congressional seat to lead the CIA, Kansas Republicans chose a nominee to succeed him last night, rallying behind state Treasurer Ron Estes. The special election will be held April 11, and Democrats are not expected to seriously compete.
* In presidential Twitter news, Donald Trump this morning misread a New York Times article and took a legal blog out of context, based on something he saw on TV. This, alas, is not an unusual day.
* Asked this week about Steve Bannon, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) told PBS that he and the White House strategist are “different kinds of conservatives.” How diplomatic of him to say so.
