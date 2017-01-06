Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.6.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Just when it seemed the race for the DNC chairmanship couldn’t get any bigger, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, widely seen as a rising star in the party, threw his hat in the ring yesterday.
* Vice President Biden offered some advice to Donald Trump yesterday, telling the president-elect by way of a PBS interview, “Grow up, Donald. Grow up. Time to be an adult. You’re president.”
* As Rachel highlighted on the show last night, Senate Republicans have scheduled at least six cabinet-nominee confirmations hearings for Wednesday, Jan. 11, hoping to deny too much attention to any one person.
* After CNN reported that Trump will still try to build his border wall, but he intends to have American taxpayers pick up the tab, the president-elect said on Twitter this morning he’ll get Mexico to pay for the wall “later.”
* Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) said yesterday he’s “very likely” to take on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in next year’s Senate race in the Lone Star State.
* Complicating matters, Matthew Dowd, an ABC News pundit and former George W. Bush strategist, conceded he’s also eyeing the race, telling the Texas Tribune, “I am giving it some thought, and I appreciate the interest of folks.”
* In Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, a former Democratic legislative leader, launched her gubernatorial campaign this week, in what will likely be a crowded party primary. Term limits will prevent incumbent Gov. Rick Snyder (R) from seeking a third term.
* And in California, retired NFL star Rosey Grier said this week he’s running for governor in 2018. Grier, now 84 years old, is a Republican who endorsed Trump, who lost California by more than 30 points.
* Just when it seemed the race for the DNC chairmanship couldn’t get any bigger, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, widely seen as a rising star in the party, threw his hat in the ring yesterday.
* Vice President Biden offered some advice to Donald Trump yesterday, telling the president-elect by way of a PBS interview, “Grow up, Donald. Grow up. Time to be an adult. You’re president.”
* As Rachel highlighted on the show last night, Senate Republicans have scheduled at least six cabinet-nominee confirmations hearings for Wednesday, Jan. 11, hoping to deny too much attention to any one person.
* After CNN reported that Trump will still try to build his border wall, but he intends to have American taxpayers pick up the tab, the president-elect said on Twitter this morning he’ll get Mexico to pay for the wall “later.”
* Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) said yesterday he’s “very likely” to take on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in next year’s Senate race in the Lone Star State.
* Complicating matters, Matthew Dowd, an ABC News pundit and former George W. Bush strategist, conceded he’s also eyeing the race, telling the Texas Tribune, “I am giving it some thought, and I appreciate the interest of folks.”
* In Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, a former Democratic legislative leader, launched her gubernatorial campaign this week, in what will likely be a crowded party primary. Term limits will prevent incumbent Gov. Rick Snyder (R) from seeking a third term.
* And in California, retired NFL star Rosey Grier said this week he’s running for governor in 2018. Grier, now 84 years old, is a Republican who endorsed Trump, who lost California by more than 30 points.