Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.27.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* The latest Quinnipiac poll shows Donald Trump with a woeful 36% approval rating. In his first post-inaugural poll, President Obama had a 59% rating from Quinnipiac.
* The White House petition demanding that the new president release his tax returns is now the most successful petition ever filed as part of the “We the People” project. Trump World, however, continues to insist the public doesn’t care.
* Within a couple of days of Trump making a fuss about some Americans being registered to vote in two states, it turns out many of the president’s top aides and cabinet nominees are registered to vote in two states. There is no evidence, however, to suggest any of these people cast illegal ballots.
* This week’s national Public Policy Polling survey, which Rachel reported on exclusively this week, shows Democrats with a pretty healthy advantage on the 2018 generic congressional ballot, 48% to 40%.
* Tom Perez’s campaign to become the next chairman of the DNC picked up another endorsement yesterday: the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry (UA) threw its support behind the former Labor Secretary.
* It’s unclear if Sen. Orrin Hatch (R) intends to run for re-election in Utah in 2018, but a new Salt Lake Tribune poll found 78% of his constituents believe it’s time for the longtime incumbent to retire.
* On a related note, the same poll found that if former Gov. Jon Huntsman ran against Hatch in a Republican primary, Utah Republicans would prefer Huntsman by a nearly three-to-one margin.
* Some on the right appear to be concerned that the Affordable Care Act may be getting a little too popular: the GOP-aligned American Action Network is launching a new $2.6 million media blitz to tell the public not to like “Obamacare,” hoping to create new demand for the Republican repeal campaign.
