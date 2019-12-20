Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.20.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* CNN’s new national poll found Donald Trump trailing Joe Biden in a hypothetical match-up by five points, trailing Bernie Sanders by four points, and trailing Elizabeth Warren by one point. The president does lead Pete Buttigieg in the poll, however, by one point.

* Speaking of the former vice president, I found it notable that in last night’s Democratic presidential primary debate, Biden was asked about the possibility of serving two terms. “I’m not willing to commit one way or the other,” the Delaware Democrat said. “Let’s see what happens.”

* The DNC this morning unveiled its new qualifying standards for next month’s primary debate, and as things stand, only five candidates – Biden, Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Sanders, and Warren — have met both the polling and fundraising thresholds.

* Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, after voting with Democrats on all of the major issues for a year, officially became a Republican yesterday, telling Trump during an Oval Office event, “[Y]ou have my undying support.” Moments later, the president endorsed Van Drew’s re-election campaign.

* On a related note, the Republican who intended to run against Van Drew, David Richter, was dropped yesterday from the National Republican Congressional Committee’s “On The Radar” list.

* On Election Day 2020 in Florida, voters will have an opportunity to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

* Elizabeth Warren is scheduled meet privately this weekend in Oklahoma with Native American tribal leaders. The Washington Post reported, “Representatives from all of the roughly 40 federally recognized tribes in the state were invited to a round table meeting with Warren in Tulsa on Sunday morning, ahead of a town hall meeting she is hosting that evening in Oklahoma City.”

* Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) didn’t make it onto last night’s debate stage, but his presidential campaign did air its first television ad during the event.

* Speaking of 2020 advertising, former Secretary Julian Castro this week began airing a television ad in Iowa with a provocative message: the Texas Democrat argues in the spot that Iowa shouldn’t always go first in the presidential nominating process.