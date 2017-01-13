Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.13.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* On Twitter this morning, Donald Trump continued to focus on his former opponent – more than two months after Election Day – insisting Hillary Clinton “should never have been allowed to run” because he still believes she’s “guilty as hell.” The president-elect has not explained what Clinton is guilty of, exactly.
* With his cabinet selections nearly complete, a New York Times analysis found that Trump’s cabinet is more male and white than any first-term cabinet in nearly four decades.
* New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is reportedly telling confidants that his political fortunes will soon improve, and Trump will turn to him “when the neophytes begin to flounder.” Keep waiting by that phone, gov.
* On a related note, a New Jersey judge yesterday ordered “a new hearing on a criminal misconduct complaint” against Christie in the Bridgegate scandal, “ruling that a lower court wrongly found probable cause for the case to proceed.” The judge did not, however, dismiss the case as Christie’s attorneys had requested.
* In a rare display of bipartisanship, Indiana’s two U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Donnelly and Republican Todd Young, successfully changed the official federal designation of Indiana natives from “Indianians” to “Hoosiers.”
* On MSNBC yesterday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) stood alongside Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and said he’s sorry for joking about murdering the Texan on the Senate floor.
* Rudy Giuliani yesterday, referring to Trump, told Fox News, “It is refreshing and it is very good for our democracy that we have a president that is trying to get us back to a free press.” I don’t think he was kidding.
* And on Wednesday, candidates running to become chair of the Democratic National Committee will compete in a debate in D.C., hosted by the Huffington Post. The event will be aired on Facebook, and as of a few days ago, six Dems – Sally Boynton Brown, Ray Buckley, Pete Buttigieg, Keith Ellison, Jaime Harrison, and Tom Perez – had agreed to participate.
