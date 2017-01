Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.13.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.* On Twitter this morning, Donald Trump continued to focus on his former opponent – more than two months after Election Day – insisting Hillary Clinton “should never have been allowed to run” because he still believes she’s “guilty as hell.” The president-elect has not explained what Clinton is guilty of, exactly.* With his cabinet selections nearly complete, a New York Times analysis found that Trump’s cabinet is more male and white than any first-term cabinet in nearly four decades.* New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is reportedly telling confidants that his political fortunes will soon improve , and Trump will turn to him “when the neophytes begin to flounder.” Keep waiting by that phone, gov.* On a related note, a New Jersey judge yesterday ordered “a new hearing on a criminal misconduct complaint” against Christie in the Bridgegate scandal, “ruling that a lower court wrongly found probable cause for the case to proceed.” The judge did not, however, dismiss the case as Christie’s attorneys had requested.* In a rare display of bipartisanship, Indiana’s two U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Donnelly and Republican Todd Young, successfully changed the official federal designation of Indiana natives from “Indianians” to “Hoosiers.”* On MSNBC yesterday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) stood alongside Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and said he’s sorry for joking about murdering the Texan on the Senate floor.* Rudy Giuliani yesterday, referring to Trump, told Fox News, “It is refreshing and it is very good for our democracy that we have a president that is trying to get us back to a free press.” I don’t think he was kidding.* And on Wednesday, candidates running to become chair of the Democratic National Committee will compete in a debate in D.C., hosted by the Huffington Post. The event will be aired on Facebook, and as of a few days ago, six Dems – Sally Boynton Brown, Ray Buckley, Pete Buttigieg, Keith Ellison, Jaime Harrison, and Tom Perez – had agreed to participate.