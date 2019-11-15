Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.15.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Louisiana’s gubernatorial race is tomorrow – it’s the last statewide race of 2019 – and Donald Trump made his second trip to the state last night, trying to rally support for Eddie Rispone’s (R) candidacy.

* Following a recanvass of last week’s gubernatorial election in Kentucky, Gov. Matt Bevin (R) finally conceded yesterday afternoon. “I’m not going to contest these numbers that have come in,” the outgoing governor said.

* According to a report from Politico, the campaign finance violations allegedly committed by Rep. Ross Spano (R-Fla.) are so significant that the Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation. The Florida Republican, who’s only been in Congress for 10 months, has denied any wrongdoing.

* Though it’s not yet clear whether Michael Bloomberg will run for president, the former New York City mayor is reportedly launching a $100 million digital ad campaign targeting Donald Trump. The ads go live today in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

* It may seem hard to believe, but the latest data suggests Tom Steyer, a longshot Democratic presidential candidate, has “accounted for 67% of all TV ad sales amongst 2020 candidates.”

* Though many current presidential candidates are reluctant to criticize Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro has gone further than most in criticizing the Hawkeye State’s current role in the process.

* The RNC faced another round of criticisms this week for sending a fundraising appeal that appeared designed to mimic official census forms.

* And one year after former Rep. Steve Knight (R-Calif.) lost his re-election bid to former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.), Knight now hopes to reclaim his old seat in the wake of Hill’s resignation. The date of the special election in California’s 25th district has not yet been set.