Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.10.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Alabama, Roy Moore is encouraging supporters to make contributions to his Senate campaign because he’s been accused of child molestation.

* Keep an eye on this one: “In a case that could force the redrawing of congressional maps before the 2018 elections, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Thursday ordered the Commonwealth Court to decide a gerrymandering lawsuit by the end of the year.”

* The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent did a nice job summarizing the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s 2018 targeting, which will apparently include House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R) district in Wisconsin.

* I continue to wonder whether there are better ways for Steyer to invest his money: “Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer is doubling down on his impeachment push against President Trump. Despite veiled pushback from party leaders on impeachment talk, Steyer is spending another $10 million on cable TV advertisements carrying his message of removing Trump from office.”

* Former Clinton aides are launching a new super PAC called Party Majority, which will reportedly focus on helping “upgrade Democratic organizing and fundraising in support of the party’s candidates around the country.”

* In California, a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll found Gavin Newsom (D) with a modest lead over Antonio Villaraigosa (D) in next year’s gubernatorial race, and incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) with a much larger lead over Kevin de Leon (D) in the 2018 Senate race.

* Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is now clarifying earlier remarks, saying this week she believes the DNC may have shown a pro-Clinton “bias” during last year’s presidential primary, but the race itself was “fair.”