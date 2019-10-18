Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.18.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Iowa, the latest Emerson poll found Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren tied in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination with 23% support each. Pete Buttigieg is third in the poll with 16%, with Bernie Sanders slipping to fourth with 13%. No other candidate tops 5% in the Emerson results.

* Speaking of the Hawkeye State, Biden and Sanders have spent more in Iowa than any of the other contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination, with Sanders having spent about $460,000 in the third quarter, and Biden spending $409,000. Andrew Yang, oddly enough, is third, spending $263,000 in the first caucus state.

* Colorado will host one of the cycle’s most closely watched U.S. Senate races next year, and a new Keating Research-OnSight Public Affairs-Martin Campaigns poll found former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) leading incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner (R) in a hypothetical match-up, 53% to 42%.

* On a related note, though Colorado has generally been seen as a battleground state in recent years, the same poll showed Donald Trump with a 38% favorability rating in the Rocky Mountain State.

* Speaking of Colorado, former state House Speaker Crisanta Duran has ended her Democratic primary campaign against Rep. Diana DeGette, while Alice Madden, a former state House majority leader, has ended her Democratic U.S. Senate candidacy.

* Curt Schilling, a retired far-right baseball player, was eyeing a congressional race in Arizona next year, but this week, he announced that he isn’t running. This comes a year after Schilling also considered running for the Senate as a Republican in Massachusetts, before skipping that race, too.