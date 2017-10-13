Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.13.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a bit of a surprise, Sen. Susan Collins (R) announced this morning that she’s remaining in the Senate and will not run for governor in Maine next year. All things considered, this makes sense: she’d probably struggle in a GOP primary, and is likely to have more power and influence on Capitol Hill.

* In California, on the heels of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) announcing she’ll seek another term in California next year, state Senate President Kevin de Leon (D) is reportedly launching a campaign of his own. (Note, California has a jungle primary with all of the candidates from different parties competing on the same ballot, not a traditional intra-party primary.)

* In Alabama’s Senate special election, the latest statewide poll shows Roy Moore (R) with an eight-point advantage over Doug Jones (D), 49% to 41%. This is very much in line with the other recent surveys in the state.

* On a related note, Moore’s campaign isn’t pleased with reports about the generous salaries he accepted from the non-profit group he helped create, but his aides aren’t denying the accuracy of the reports.

* In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) will apparently face a Republican primary rival ahead of next year’s election. This week, gun-range owner Jan Morgan, a Fox News contributor, formed an exploratory committee, and denounced the GOP incumbent as insufficiently right-wing.

* And in Illinois yesterday, the field of Democratic gubernatorial candidates shrunk a bit. Ameya Pawar, a Chicago alderman and generally seen as a rising star in the party, ended his campaign, citing insufficient fundraising. Billionaire J.B. Pritzker appears to be the Democratic frontrunner, while incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) gets ready to seek a second term.