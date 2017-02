Following a week of pressure, Trump denounces rise in anti-Semitism

At a White House event last week, a reporter asked Donald Trump about the recent rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the United States. The president responded by talking about how impressed he was with his electoral vote totals in the 2016 election.



A few days later, a Jewish publication raised the same concerns.



The fact that his rhetoric came on the heels of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day



The Anti-Defamation League issued a statement soon after, describing the president's answer as, among other things, "mind-boggling."The fact that his rhetoric came on the heels of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day controversy didn't help matters.Today, at long last, Trump managed to answer the question the way he's supposed to.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced the recent rise in bomb threats against Jewish community centers across the country, saying the anti-Semitism and racism that continue to afflict America must be addressed.



“Anti-Semitism is horrible, and it’s gonna stop and it has to stop,” Trump told NBC News in an exclusive interview, after touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C…. “I think it’s terrible,” Trump said of the anti-Semitic threats. “I think it’s horrible. Whether it’s anti-Semitism or racism or any – anything you wanna think about having to do with the divide. Anti-Semitism is, likewise, it’s just terrible.”