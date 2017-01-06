Following Trump’s taunts, intelligence community returns fire

The nation’s top intelligence official on Thursday defended his colleagues’ findings that Russian agents interfered in the U.S. election – and dismissed the credibility of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a day after the president-elect appeared to back him over the intelligence community. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper also took a swipe at the president-elect for “disparaging” the intelligence community.

A senior U.S. intelligence official with direct knowledge confirmed to NBC News that the report on Russian hacking delivered to President Obama Thursday says that U.S. intelligence picked up senior Russian officials celebrating Donald Trump’s win.



The source described the intelligence about the celebration, first reported by the Washington Post, as a minor part of the overall intelligence report, which makes the case that Russia intervened in the election.



“Highly classified intercepts illustrate Russian government planning and direction of a multifaceted campaign by Moscow to undermine the integrity of the American political system,” said the official.