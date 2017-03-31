Fired Trump aide seeks immunity deal, jolting political world

Shane Harris, senior writer for The Wall Street Journal, talks with Rachel Maddow about breaking news that disgraced Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has offered to testify in the Russia investigation in exchange for immunity.

Former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn has told the Senate Intelligence Committee he is willing to be interviewed about the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia in return for immunity from prosecution, a Congressional official told NBC News.



The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Flynn had told the FBI and Congress he was willing to be interviewed in exchange for a grant of immunity.