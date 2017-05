FBI’s Comey faces fresh controversy following dubious sworn testimony

“Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information,” Comey



The usual suspects treated this like a major revelation, but When FBI Director James Comey testified on Capitol Hill last week, he remained on the defense over his controversial role in the 2016 presidential campaign. But as part of the same hearing, Comey, a Republican appointed to his post by President Obama, also offered some catnip to those who care about Huma Abedin emails that were on Anthony Weiner’s computer.“Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information,” Comey said , adding, “His then-spouse Huma Abedin appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him for him I think to print out for her so she could then deliver them to the secretary of state.” The FBI director went on to say Abedin “forwarded hundreds and thousands of emails, some of which contain classified information.”The usual suspects treated this like a major revelation, but ProPublica reports that Comey’s claims were apparently wrong.

Much of what Comey said about this was inaccurate. Now the FBI is trying to figure out what to do about it.



FBI officials have privately acknowledged that Comey misstated what Abedin did and what the FBI investigators found. On Monday, the FBI was said to be preparing to correct the record by sending a letter to Congress later this week. But that plan now appears on hold, with the bureau undecided about what to do.