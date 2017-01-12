Even now, Trump struggles to understand the basics of unemployment

It is unfortunately very far from the real number. There are in fact 96 million Americans age 16 and older who are not in the labor force. Of this, just 5.4 million, or 91 million fewer than the number cited by Trump, say they want a job. The rest are retired, sick, disabled, running their households or going to school. (This number is 256,000 fewer than last year and 1.7 million fewer than the all-time high for the series in 2013.) […]



A more charitable explanation for Trump would expand the number to include those people who are working part time because they can’t find full-time work, all the unemployed and those marginally attached to the workforce. This broader measure of slack in the economy, known as the U6, is about 14.7 million. It’s the lowest since May 2008, and has come down by nearly 12 million since the worst of the job market effects of the financial crisis in 2010…. If that’s what the president-elect means, he’s then only off by 82 million.