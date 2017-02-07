EPA employees rally in opposition to Trump’s choice to lead agency

Hundreds of current and former employees of the Environmental Protection Agency are speaking out against President Donald Trump’s pick to head the department. About 300 people, including scores of EPA employees, rallied Monday across the street from the agency’s regional headquarters in downtown Chicago to oppose Scott Pruitt’s nomination…. At the rally in Chicago, EPA employees and their supporters waved signs that read “Stop Pruitt” and “Save EPA.”

“I think Pruitt will shackle us,” said Sherry Estes, an EPA enforcement attorney. She said employee morale within the agency has plummeted since the election of Trump, who campaigned on pledges to eliminate the agency and roll back environmental protections.



“It’s horrible. People are scared. People are depressed. People who were recently hired and have babies or just bought a house are scared they’ll be laid off,” said Estes, who said she was unafraid to speak out because she is close to retirement.