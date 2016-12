‘Economic anxieties’ don’t explain Donald Trump’s victory

Donald Trump, the argument added, was able to exploit these fears with pseudo-populist bluster, appealing to hard-hit communities with post-policy promises about trade and globalization he’ll never be able to keep.



Elkhart, Indiana, suggests there may be a problem with the thesis. The mid-sized city, just east of South Bend, was devastated during the Great Recession, with an unemployment rate that reached 22%. Under President Obama, however, Elkhart has boomed and the jobless rate has fallen below 4%. It’s as striking an Obama-era success story as you’ll find almost anywhere.



[D]espite the decisions that the Obama administration made that might have helped Elkhart, many people here have a strong dislike of Obama, who presided over an economic recovery…. They say it’s not Obama who is responsible for the city or the country’s economic progress, and furthermore, that the economy won’t truly start to improve until President-elect Donald Trump takes office. […]



Andi Ermes, 39, offered a number of reasons for disliking Obama. She said Obama didn’t attend the Army-Navy football game, even though other presidents had. Obama has actually attended more Army-Navy games than George H.W. Bush. She said that he had taken too many vacations. He has taken fewer vacation days that George W. Bush. She also said that he refused to wear a flag pin on his lapel. While it is true that Obama did not wear a flag on his lapel at points during the 2007 campaign, it was back on his suit by 2008.