Dozens of congressional Dems to boycott Trump inaugural

Close video Protests off to early start ahead of Trump inauguration Rachel Maddow reports on widespread protests ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, including Obamacare rallies, boycotts by members of Congress, and constituents confronting members of Congress at local meetings. share tweet email save Embed



As Rachel



That was the last time a substantial number of congressmen and congresswomen refused to attend a presidential inauguration. This year, At every presidential inauguration, there are always a handful of members of Congress who stay away for one reason or another, but large-scale boycotts are very unusual. The last meaningful one happened 44 years ago.As Rachel noted on last night’s show, in 1973, as many as 165 members of Congress said they were prepared to skip Richard Nixon’s second inaugural, largely as part of a protest against the administration’s policies in Vietnam. The actual number turned out to be roughly half that, which was still an extraordinary protest: about 80 federal lawmakers boycotted the event, something unseen since the Civil War.That was the last time a substantial number of congressmen and congresswomen refused to attend a presidential inauguration. This year, it’s happening again

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers now say they are skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Friday after more representatives made their boycott plans known on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



Some Democrats had said they were boycotting the event before the weekend, but more Democratic members of the House said they wouldn’t attend after Trump in a series of tweets attacked Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, who a day earlier said he doesn’t see Trump as a “legitimate president” because of Russia’s alleged interference in the election.