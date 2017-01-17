Dozens of congressional Dems to boycott Trump inaugural

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers now say they are skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Friday after more representatives made their boycott plans known on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



Some Democrats had said they were boycotting the event before the weekend, but more Democratic members of the House said they wouldn’t attend after Trump in a series of tweets attacked Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, who a day earlier said he doesn’t see Trump as a “legitimate president” because of Russia’s alleged interference in the election.