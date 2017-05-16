Donald Trump steps on his aides’ narrative (again)

President Donald Trump argued Tuesday morning that he has the “absolute right” to share certain information with Russia after bombshell reports emerged that he revealed highly classified intelligence with Russian officials last week.



“As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism,” he said in a pair of tweets.