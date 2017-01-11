Donald Trump asks, ‘Are we living in Nazi Germany?’

Americans have never had a president who asked whether we’re living in Nazi Germany, so I suppose this is history in the making.It’s an incredible thing for Trump to say, even by Trump standards. It’s unclear how familiar the president-elect is with the era, but the principal problem with Nazi Germany wasn’t the leaking of information from intelligence agencies.Indeed, it’s a safe bet the simmering conflict between Trump and U.S. intelligence professionals won’t improve now that the president-elect is accusing them of creating a Nazi-like environment.Finally, when Trump refers to the allegations as “one last shot” at him, what does that mean, exactly? Is there some reason to believe there won’t – or can’t – be additional leaks?