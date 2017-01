Despite promises, Trump keeps adding Goldman Sachs vets to his team

Close video Trump announces 5th high-profile hire from Goldman Sachs Rachel Maddow notes that despite Donald Trump’s attacks on Senator Ted Cruz during the Republican primary for his ties to Goldman Sachs, Trump has now made five high-profile hires from Goldman Sachs to his administration. share tweet email save Embed Given everything Donald Trump said during the campaign, it’s almost hard to believe how many Goldman Sachs veterans he’s adding to his administration’s team. Politico reported yesterday:

Dina Powell, a Goldman Sachs partner with deep ties to both Republicans and Democrats in Washington, is leaving the bank to join the Trump administration in a senior role that will focus on entrepreneurship, economic growth and the empowerment of women, people familiar with the matter said. She is expected to work closely with President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her highly influential husband, Jared Kushner.



Powell, president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation and a major advocate for women, would instantly become one of the more powerful people in Trump’s Washington.





If announcements like this one seem familiar, there’s a very good reason. As regular readers This afternoon, the Washington Post’s Robert Costa reported that Anthony Scaramucci, who also worked for Goldman Sachs, is also joining Team Trump as a “confidant” to the president.If announcements like this one seem familiar, there’s a very good reason. As regular readers know , she’s hardly alone in making the transition. Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s choice for Treasury Secretary, is a Goldman Sachs veteran. Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief White House strategist, is a Goldman Sachs veteran. Gary Cohn, who’s been offered the directorship of Trump’s National Economic Council, is the president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs. Jay Clayton, Trump’s nominee to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, is a Goldman Sachs attorney.