Despite promises, Trump keeps adding Goldman Sachs vets to his team

Rachel Maddow notes that despite Donald Trump’s attacks on Senator Ted Cruz during the Republican primary for his ties to Goldman Sachs, Trump has now made five high-profile hires from Goldman Sachs to his administration.

Dina Powell, a Goldman Sachs partner with deep ties to both Republicans and Democrats in Washington, is leaving the bank to join the Trump administration in a senior role that will focus on entrepreneurship, economic growth and the empowerment of women, people familiar with the matter said. She is expected to work closely with President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her highly influential husband, Jared Kushner.



Powell, president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation and a major advocate for women, would instantly become one of the more powerful people in Trump’s Washington.