Despite his celebrity status, Trump struggles with celebrities

President-elect Donald Trump claims he doesn’t want celebrities at his inauguration, tweeting Thursday night that he wants “the people” to attend the event instead.



“The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!” he tweeted.



His tweet appears to be a defense against claims that the president-elect can’t book notable talent for his inauguration in January. In November, Elton John’s publicist said that the singer won’t perform after a Trump adviser said he would. And earlier this week, tenor Andrea Bocelli, who was reported to be in the inauguration line-up, stated he won’t be performing at the event.