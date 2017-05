Denying Russia ties, Trump’s lawyers point to secret tax returns

Note the disconnect between the question and the answer. The anchor asked about money he may have received from Russia, not investments he’s made in Russia.



The Associated Press had a In his interview yesterday with NBC News’ Lester Holt, Donald Trump was asked about whether he or his family “have any accepted investments, any loans” from Russia. The president said, “I have no investments in Russia, none whatsoever. I don’t have property in Russia…. I built a great company, but I’m not involved with Russia.”Note the disconnect between the question and the answer. The anchor asked about money he may have received from Russia, not investments he’s made in Russia.The Associated Press had a related report this morning, noting fresh pushback from the president’s private legal team.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump’s said Friday that a review of his last 10 years of tax returns do not reflect “any income of any type from Russian sources,” with some exceptions. It’s the latest attempt by the president to tamp down concerns about any Russian ties amid an ongoing investigation of his campaign’s associates.

The attorneys did not release copies of Trump’s tax returns, so The Associated Press cannot independently verify their conclusions. Their review also notably takes into account only Trump’s returns from the past 10 years, leaving open questions about whether there were financial dealings with Russia in earlier years.



In a letter released to the AP, the attorneys said there is no equity investment by Russians in entities controlled by Trump or debt owed by Trump to Russian lenders.