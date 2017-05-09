Dems host town-hall meetings on health care in GOP districts

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, (D, NY), talks with Rachel Maddow about the pressure he is putting on GOP Rep. John Faso who represents a neighboring district and broke his promise to constituents with his vote for the Republicans health care bill.

On Monday afternoon, Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney listened to their concerns in his 18th Congressional District. Then, he listened to concerns from constituents in the 19th Congressional District Monday night. […]



Maloney said he was on hand to “adopt” the 19th district, after he said Faso rejected Maloney’s invitation to visit the 18th district to explain his vote. Maloney said Faso on Monday night was at a fundraiser in Albany. An empty stool had a card with Faso’s name.