Dem reminds Trump: LGBT doesn’t stand for ‘Let’s Go Back in Time’

In a complete reversal of the Obama administration’s position, President Donald Trump’s administration formally rescinded past guidance on transgender bathroom protections in public schools.



Letters from the Justice and Education departments late Wednesday notified the Supreme Court and the nation’s public schools that the administration is changing its position on the issue.



Former President Barack Obama instructed public schools that they must allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with a child’s chosen gender identity. The guidance was issued as an interpretation of Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in education.



Now, the administration is revoking key guidance on which that policy was based.