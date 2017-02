Dem reminds Trump: LGBT doesn’t stand for ‘Let’s Go Back in Time’

The pitch was always a little convoluted, but as Trump saw it, a religious fanatic attacked an LGBT club; he’d target such extremists as president; so LGBT voters should like Trump. At one point, the Republican went so far as to say he, not Hillary Clinton, would be the “



Probably because One of the 2016 campaign’s strangest strategies unfolded in the wake of the Orlando nightclub massacre, when Donald Trump and his allies insisted that LGBT voters, en masse, should move to the right and vote Republican.The pitch was always a little convoluted, but as Trump saw it, a religious fanatic attacked an LGBT club; he’d target such extremists as president; so LGBT voters should like Trump. At one point, the Republican went so far as to say he, not Hillary Clinton, would be the “ better friend ” of the “LBGT” [sic] community because of his anti-immigration and anti-Muslim agenda. Just two days after the Orlando mass-shooting, Trump added , “Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs.”Some of his loyalists even believed it. Anthony Scaramucci, a Trump advisor and surrogate, declared earlier this month that Trump “is most pro-LGBTQ rights [president] in history. Why’s that story not written in mainstream media?”Probably because it’s not true

In a complete reversal of the Obama administration’s position, President Donald Trump’s administration formally rescinded past guidance on transgender bathroom protections in public schools.



Letters from the Justice and Education departments late Wednesday notified the Supreme Court and the nation’s public schools that the administration is changing its position on the issue.



Former President Barack Obama instructed public schools that they must allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with a child’s chosen gender identity. The guidance was issued as an interpretation of Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in education.



Now, the administration is revoking key guidance on which that policy was based.