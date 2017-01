Defending Sessions, GOP congressman sees a ‘war on whites’

But for some of his allies, this isn’t a legitimate subject of inquiry. Indeed, as CNN Sen. Jeff Sessions’ (R-Ala.) nomination to be the next Attorney General is facing considerable pushback from civil-rights organizations, and for good reason. By any fair measure, the Alabama Republican’s record on race and civil rights is deeply controversial But for some of his allies, this isn’t a legitimate subject of inquiry. Indeed, as CNN reported , one of Sessions’ Alabama congressional colleagues believes the GOP senator is a victim – facing discrimination because of the color of his skin.

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks said in a radio interview on Tuesday that criticism of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, who is Donald Trump’s pick to be attorney general, is part of an ongoing “war on whites” by Democrats.



“It’s really about political power and racial division and what I’ve referred to on occasion as the ‘war on whites.’ They are trying to motivate the African-American vote to vote-bloc for Democrats by using every ‘Republican is a racist’ tool that they can envision,” the Republican congressman said on “The Morning Show With Toni & Gary” on WBHP 800 Alabama radio. “Even if they have to lie about it.”