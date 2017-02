Conway rolls out new defense for Trump’s frequent falsehoods

During Herman Cain’s presidential campaign, the Republican was confronted with allegations of sexual harassment, which used to be the sort of thing that hurt candidates for national office. Cain responded at the time by effectively asking, “What about the women I knew who haven’t accused me of misconduct?”



During the Bush/Cheney era, when the war in Iraq intensified, reporters would routinely ask the White House for explanations for the parts of Iraq descending into chaos. The Bush administration tried to focus on the positives, effectively arguing, "What about the areas in Iraq that aren't on fire?"

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Conway repeatedly about President Donald Trump’s attacks on the press and spreading of misinformation. In response, she asked if those falsehoods should matter as much as what Trump does say and do correctly.



“How about the President’s statements that are false?” Tapper asked at one point. “I’m talking about the President of the United States saying things that are not true, demonstrably not true. That is important.”



“Are they more important than the many things that he says that are true that are making a difference in people’s lives?” Conway asked in response.