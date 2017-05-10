Conway: It’s ‘inappropriate’ to ask about timing of Comey firing

Matt Zapotosky, how covers the Justice Department for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about the questions raised by the timing of Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey and A.G. Jeff Sessions’ apparent violation of his own…

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, said in a combative television interview Wednesday morning that it is “inappropriate” to question the timing of Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James B. Comey.



“You want to question the timing of when he hires, when he fires,” she said on CNN. “It’s inappropriate. He’ll do it when he wants to.”