Conway: It’s ‘inappropriate’ to ask about timing of Comey firing
One of the more important questions of the day is why Donald Trump chose yesterday to fire FBI Director James Comey. It’s pretty obvious the official White House line is ridiculous, and it’s problematic that the president has taken this step under false pretenses, but it’s important to understand the timing of the decision, especially as it relates to Trump’s Russia scandal.
The president's team, however, sees this very differently. Kellyanne Conway argued this morning that this isn't even a question we should ask. The Washington Post reported:
The president’s team, however, sees this very differently. Kellyanne Conway argued this morning that this isn’t even a question we should ask. The Washington Post reported:
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, said in a combative television interview Wednesday morning that it is “inappropriate” to question the timing of Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James B. Comey.
“You want to question the timing of when he hires, when he fires,” she said on CNN. “It’s inappropriate. He’ll do it when he wants to.”
It’s a stunning perspective. The FBI’s director has been overseeing a counter-intelligence investigation into the president’s campaign team, and as the probe becomes an existential threat to Trump’s presidency, he fires the FBI director.
According to one of the president’s West Wing confidants, the problem isn’t with the dismissal, but rather, with us asking about the timing of the dismissal.
Conway’s comments came on the heels of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a White House spokesperson, telling Fox News last night those concerned with the Russia scandal should “let that go,” adding, “It’s time to move on.”
In other words, as far as Trump’s White House is concerned, the president and his aides have declared the end of the scandal. The unanswered questions shouldn’t be asked, and the ongoing investigations should cease, because Team Trump says so.
They may be disappointed to learn the decision is not their’s to make.
According to one of the president’s West Wing confidants, the problem isn’t with the dismissal, but rather, with us asking about the timing of the dismissal.
Conway’s comments came on the heels of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a White House spokesperson, telling Fox News last night those concerned with the Russia scandal should “let that go,” adding, “It’s time to move on.”
In other words, as far as Trump’s White House is concerned, the president and his aides have declared the end of the scandal. The unanswered questions shouldn’t be asked, and the ongoing investigations should cease, because Team Trump says so.
They may be disappointed to learn the decision is not their’s to make.
