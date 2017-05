Controversial Oval Office meeting was held at Putin’s request

It’s worth noting that Trump very easily could’ve said, “No, I’m not gonna see him.” Russia did, after all, attack our democracy last year with an illegal espionage operation. The American president certainly has no obligation to accept requests from the Russian president.Indeed, David Cohen, the former deputy director of the CIA, noted to MNSBC’s Andrea Mitchell yesterday how striking it was to see the president having a grand old time in the Oval Office with a Russian who’s a potential figure in an FBI investigation.But can we pause to note just how controversial this meeting has become? And the degree to which the seriousness has escalated this week?First, it was controversial because of the timing: Trump meeting with Russian officials the day after firing Comey looked ridiculous.Then it was a little more controversial because American journalists were excluded.Then it was a little more controversial because a journalist from a state-run media outlet in Russia wasn’t excluded.Then it was a little more controversial because of the security risk Then it was a little more controversial because White House officials said Russia had “ tricked ” them.Then it was a little more controversial because Lavrov brought along Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, a detail the White House readout neglected to mention , and something we only know because Russia acknowledged it. Kislyak, of course, is the official Michael Flynn talked to before he lied about it and got fired.And then it was a little more controversial because the entire meeting happened at Vladimir Putin’s request, and Trump didn’t feel as if he could say no.What an amazing fiasco.